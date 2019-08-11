August VFD Sip N Shop Fundraiser

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Many gathered at the Sip N Shop Fundraiser for Veterans of Foreign Wars, on Saturday August 10, 2019.

The event happens every second Saturday of the month. There’s always was shopping, food, drinks and lots of fun. The fundraising money comes from vendor fees and food sales.

We spoke with a vendor named Juan Rubio, who the founder of Fish’n With Docs Custom Rods and Fishing. He himself is a veteran, who started this non-profit that makes custom fishing rods for veterans. Rubio also takes them on a weekend-long fishing trip to help them with their PTSD and all expenses are paid for in full, by the organization.

“What we want to do is kind of give out a message to combat veterans or whoever is suffering from some type of trauma. Take a chance and reach out your hand to ask for help. That’s what we’re trying to do with our combat veterans,” stated Rubio.