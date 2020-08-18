August 18, 2020 marks 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote

On August 18, 1920 history was changed with the ratification of the 19th Amendment of the United States Constitution. This ratification meant that women were now allowed to vote after years of raising awareness and fighting for that right.

In the video above, many women who are active in the San Angelo community and beyond share their messages about this anniversary and the importance of voting.

Participants include:

The Junior League of San Angelo commemorated this anniversary with the following statement:

“The 19th Amendment, was ratified August 18, 1920 & prohibited anyone from being denied the right to vote on account of gender. It is almost unbelievable that only 100 years ago, women were given the right to vote.

Even as we celebrate, we recognize that for minority populations, poll taxes and other practices restricted access to voting for another 45 years, and some continue today. JLSA is committed to incorporating diversity and inclusion in our League activities and education to promote equality.”

The San Angelo Chapter of the Texas Business Women organization also plan to commemorate this anniversary with an event on August 26, 2020.

To register to vote, click here. To learn more about the election process in Tom Green County, click here.