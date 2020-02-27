ASU Writers Conference in Honor of Elmer Kelton

Courtesy: ASU Office of Communications and Marketing

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University will host award-winning author and professor Laila Lalami as the featured speaker at the 24th annual Writers Conference in Honor of Elmer Kelton March 5-6 in the Houston Harte University Center, 1910 Rosemont Drive.

Award-winning author and professor Laila Lalami

Lalami will give two presentations during the ASU Writers Conference on Thursday, March 5. At 9:30 a.m., she will lead “A Conversation with Laila Lalami,” and then at 7:30 p.m., she will present “An Evening with Laila Lalami.” Both presentations will take place in the University Center’s C.J. Davidson Conference Center and are open free to the public.

The two-day conference will also include seven sessions featuring readings and presentations by 16 guest authors and poets. All sessions will be in the C.J. Davidson Conference Center and are also open free to the public. The complete conference schedule is available at angelo.edu/writersconference.

An award-winning author of four novels, Lalami is also a tenured professor of creative writing at the University of California at Riverside. Her novel, “The Moor’s Account” (2014), won the American Book Award, Arab-American Book Award and Hurston/Wright Legacy Award, and it was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. Her most recent novel, “The Other Americans” (2019), was a Los Angeles Times bestseller, a best-of-2019 selection by NPR, Time magazine, Kirkus Reviews and several other outlets, and a finalist for the National Book Award in Fiction. Her essays and criticism have appeared in the Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, New York Times, The Nation, Harper’s and the Guardian.



Lalami’s many honors and awards include a 2019 Simpson/Joyce Carol Oates Literary Prize, and she has been named a Great Immigrant/Great American by the Carnegie Corporation and one of the “500 Most Influential Muslims in the World.”



Born in Rabat, Morocco, Lalami was educated in Morocco, Great Britain and the U.S. She also received fellowships from the British Council, the Fulbright Program and the Guggenheim Foundation. Her new book, a work of nonfiction titled “Conditional Citizens,” will be published by Pantheon later this spring.



More information about Lalami is available on her web site at lailalalami.com.



The ASU Writers Conference is dedicated to San Angelo’s own best-selling western author, Elmer Kelton, who passed away in 2009. The author of more than 40 books, Kelton was a seven-time winner of the Western Writers of America’s Spur Award and was the first Distinguished Visiting Professor at ASU. The conference is sponsored by the university and hosted by the Department of English and Modern Languages.

Courtesy: ASU Office of Communications and Marketing