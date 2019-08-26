ASU womens golf team fundraiser at Bentwood Country Club

SAN ANGELO, TX – Bentwood Country Club hosted a fundraiser for the Angelo State University women’s golf team on Monday, August 26 despite the 108 degree temperatures. The event saw prize giveaways, and roughly a half dozen four person teams hit the course for a scramble.

The fundraising goal this year was around $10,000 which they either met or got very close to according to event staff. ASU women’s golf head coach Keith McCutchen spoke about the teams history and expectations for the coming season saying, “last year we finished third in the conference meet. We had a GPA, team GPA, of 3.65 which was great and we’re going into the year expecting to do better than that.”

ASU women’s golf team member and ASU psychology junior Amy Howards also said the team hopes to improve on their previous years successes. Visit the ASU website for sports schedules.