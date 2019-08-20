ASU welcomes incoming students with “Rambunctious Week”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University students will be moving into their dorm rooms on Wednesday, as “Rambunctious Week” activities get underway at ASU.

The 6 days of activities put together by the Student Life Office at ASU are designed to welcome returning students and help new ones transition into college life.

“It’s a chance to transition into the college life. I know as freshmen, you’re nervous and you don’t really know what you’re doing. It’s just a week-long set of programs just so that students get out and meet new people and get involved with all the stuff that we do,” said Taylor Woodard, Concert-Chair for the University Center Program Council at Angelo State University.

Students will have a chance to attend ASU organization fairs, department showcases, residence hall floor socials, campus tours to help them find their classrooms and many, many more activities.

“With all the different events and areas on campus, they get more familiar with where everything is located. They get a few days to be away from their family for the first time and a chance to get away from their regular life and try to be a college student for a few days before classes actually start,” explained Woodard.

Woodard went through “Rambunctious Week” herself as a freshman, and recommends incoming students take advantage of the week-long activities and get involved on campus.

“Rambunctious as a whole is an amazing experience. We always do an organization fair and I say, get involved. It’s a great thing for students when they come to campus to get involved. Before I got involved, I didn’t know what I was doing on campus and I never talked to anybody. Now that I’m here all the time and getting involved in everything, it has made college that much more fun and you feel more like a part of the Ram-Fam,”added Woodard.

A full schedule for “Rambunctious Week” can be found here.