ASU students celebrate International Education Week

SAN ANGELO, Texas — International Education Week promotes international education and exchange.

On Wednesday, Angelo State University students celebrated different cultures through music, food and games.

Among the countries and continents represented at the celebration were:

Vietnam

China

South Korea

Mexico

Russia

Africa

Event organizers said they wanted to gather students from different cultures to celebrate their differences — and similarities.

“Really what we want our students to learn is how the world is different and maybe we’re not familiar with everyone, but we do a lot of the same things. We enjoy getting together, listening to music and having great food,” said Meghan Pace, Director of the Center for International Studies at ASU.

There are nearly 300 international students, representing 38 different countries, at ASU.