ASU Spring Family Weekend Festivities

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Relatives of all Angelo State University students are invited to campus on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22, for Spring Family Weekend, two days of special activities that will culminate with the ASU Rams and Belles basketball games against Texas A&M-International.



Sponsored by the ASU Ram Family Connection (RFC), all Spring Family Weekend activities are free for students and their families. And new for this year, students who participate with their families in the various activities can collect tickets for a drawing and be eligible for a $500 books scholarship or three waivers for the $100 Housing Application Fee for the fall 2020 semester.



Scheduled activities on Friday, Feb. 21, include:

7 p.m.: ASU Jazz Ensemble Concert – a free concert in the ASU Auditorium.

7-9 p.m.: Family Game Night – an evening of games, prizes and fun for students and their families in the Texan Hall residence complex.

Scheduled activities on Saturday, Feb. 22 include:

9-10:30 a.m.: RFC Family Breakfast – free breakfast with RFC and financial aid staff, as well as ASU mascots Roscoe and Bella, in The Caf.

10:30 a.m. – Noon: Coffee in the Library – a chance to meet and mingle with ASU transition leaders, faculty and staff in the Porter Henderson Library.

1-3 p.m.: ASU and San Angelo Community Fair – information, displays and activities in the Plaza Verde residence hall to show what ASU student organizations and the community have to offer.

1:30 – 2:30 p.m.: American Chemical Society (ACS) Magic Show – ASU's student chapter of the ACS will showcase the magic of chemistry in the Cavness Science Building.

2 p.m.: Basketball Game – Belles vs. Texas A&M-International in the Junell Center/Stephens Arena.

4 p.m.: Basketball Game – Rams vs. Texas A&M-International in the JC/SA.

A complete schedule of Spring Family Weekend events is available online at angelo.edu/familyday

For More Information Ram Family Connection

325-942-2026

ramfamily@angelo.edu

Courtesy: ASU Office of Communications and Marketing