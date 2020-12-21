ASU President presents proclamation to Shannon Health: TTUS Regents honor health care workforce and medical professionals

Press Release (December 21, 2020)

Courtesy of: Jamie Akin

San Angelo, Texas- On behalf of the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents, Angelo State University President Ronnie D. Hawkins Jr. presented a proclamation of gratitude to Shannon Health today. The first paragraph of the proclamation states, “The Board of Regents of the Texas Tech University System is proud to recognize and honor the health care workforce and medical professionals for their dedication and service to the communities and surrounding areas throughout the state and region during the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic.”



Mickey L. Long, TTUS Regent from Lubbock and ASU alumnus said, “The Regents especially expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the health care workforce and medical professionals, particularly at TTUS component institutions, for their expertise, sacrifice and relentless dedication.”



The San Angelo health care community was critical to Angelo State University’s ability to manage prevention and treatment of COVID-19.



“Angelo State certainly could not have successfully made it to the end of the fall semester on Nov. 24 without San Angelo’s health care community, and particularly our health care partner, Shannon,” said ASU President Ronnie D. Hawkins Jr. “Their professionalism, guidance, and involvement with our wellness strategy was beyond compare. We truly felt their invested partnership from the beginning of the pandemic and look forward to their continued support. We are also grateful to the TTUS Regents for taking this step to recognize the enormous efforts of all health care workers and professionals through this pandemic.”



Shane Plymell, President and CEO of Shannon accepted the proclamation from Hawkins.



“This has truly been one of the most challenging times for all of us, and it means so much to receive such wonderful support from the Board of Regents and our partners at Angelo State University,” said Plymell. “Fighting the COVID-19 pandemic has extended beyond the walls of our hospital facilities at Shannon. It is a collective effort from everyone in our community, and it has been a privilege to work together with such teamwork and creativity to help ensure the safety and health of all. We appreciate the proactive approach of ASU and all they have done to keep their students, faculty and staff safe.”



Angelo State plans to continue its current health care protocols with Shannon’s assistance into the spring semester, which begins Jan. 25. The university will again rely on it partnership with Shannon to ensure information about vaccines is available to students, faculty and staff when the timing is appropriate.