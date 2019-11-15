ASU partners with Vietnamese university for an international art exchange

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Next week, students on campus at Angelo State University will be celebrating “International Education Week.”

In the Carr Education Fine Arts building on campus, you can see a new graphic design exhibit created by students and faculty at Duy Tan University in Vietnam.

According to faculty, the exchange is an opportunity for ASU students to make international connections.

“The faculty and art students at ASU will be sending their work to Vietnam. It’s a way to build bridges to reach the mission of ASU to give our students international exposure,” said Randy Hall, Art Professor at Angelo State University.

The exhibit will be up until November 22nd.