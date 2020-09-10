ASU Criminal Justice, Homeland Security degrees, online programs earn multiple top national rankings

SAN ANGELO, Texas– Officials at Angelo State University released details on the multiple rankings earned by Angelo State’s online degree programs in Homeland Security and Criminal Justice.

Below is a list of the specific rankings and degree information:

Several of Angelo State University’s online homeland security and criminal justice degree programs have been ranked among the best and most affordable in the nation by multiple higher education resource guides.

All the guides use similar criteria for their rankings, including accreditation, quality and length of program, tuition costs, online accessibility and school reputation. Data is primarily collected through the National Center for Education Statistics and school websites.

ASU programs receiving national the most recent national rankings include:

Bachelor of Security Studies (B.S.S.) in border and homeland security

Master of Science (M.S.) in homeland security

Master of Science (M.S.) in criminal justice

The online B.S.S. in border and homeland security has earned the following rankings:

The online M.S. in homeland security has earned the following rankings:

The online M.S. in criminal justice has earned the following rankings:

The Department of Security Studies and Criminal Justice is the academic arm of ASU’s Kay Bailey Hutchison Center for Security Studies. More details on all the available online and on-campus degree programs are available at angelo.edu/css.