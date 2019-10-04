ASU Counseling Services puts together “Mental Health First Aid Training”

The 8-hour long training was designed for individuals who are unfamiliar with psychological disorders

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University’s Counseling Services offered students, faculty and staff a two-day “Mental Health First Aid Training.”

The 8-hour long training was designed for individuals who are unfamiliar with psychological disorders and may not recognize the symptoms of these.

Attendees received information on how to identify something is wrong with someone and get them the help they need.

“I’m hoping they’ll be able to look at their friends, coworkers, family, neighbors and have conversations that are challenging at times. That’s important. I hope they help encourage them that it’s OK to reach out for help in a time of need,” said Mark Rehm, Director of Counseling Services at ASU.

ASU’s Counseling Services has placed an emphasis on taboo topics like mental health issues this school year, with a hope that individuals dealing with these become more comfortable seeking help.