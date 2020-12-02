ASU Chorale Concert Video Available on YouTube

Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communications & Marketing

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Angelo State University Chorale has produced a choir concert video that is now available to the public on YouTube.



Recorded at various venues around the ASU campus, the 20-minute concert video is titled “HumanKIND.” It features performances of a wide variety of music, including contemporary choral music, as well as arrangements from Pentatonix and a new arrangement of the ASU Alma Mater.



The ASU Chorale is directed by Dr. Marla Ringel, ASU director of choral activities, who also served as creative director for the filming project.



“We chose to create something in response to the current season,” Ringel said. “The concert was designed as an acknowledgement of the very real human struggle, but also as a message of hope and a call to extend humanity. The students really owned the message of our concert – ownership that, I believe, is apparent in their performance. We are so grateful to be able to make and share music in this season.”



The student members of the ASU Chorale include:



· Laura Banuelos of San Angelo

· Angelica Calfa of Santa Anna

· John De Jesus of Abilene

· Jessica Dennis of San Angelo

· Shannon Dennis of May

· Ashlyn Dodson of Keller

· Zachary Douglas of Coppell

· Jerod Dudik of San Angelo

· Margaret Dudley of San Angelo

· Amanda Golka of Cedar Park

· Kiyee Griffin of Taylor

· Leilani Herrera of San Angelo

· James Killingsworth of Georgetown

· Jason Kjar of Converse

· Gage Laswell of Fort Worth

· Jacqueline Leek of San Angelo

· Marshall Mayfield of Midland

· Jael McCullough of San Angelo

· Alexia McDaniel of Brady

· Nathan Miller of San Angelo

· Jaylen Montgomery of Hewitt

· Rhiannon Moss of San Angelo

· Faith Olsen of Gruver

· Andrea Thompson of San Angelo

· Vincent Ward of San Angelo

· Kaden Wright of San Angelo

· Lorena Zuniga of Abilene

The ASU Chorale concert video is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/4YNMkynefTM.

