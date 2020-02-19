 ASU Big Band Concert: ‘Latin Jazz’

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University’s student Big Band will present its first concert of the spring 2020 semester on Friday, Feb. 21, in the ASU Auditorium located inside the Mayer Administration Building, 2601 W. Ave. N.

Titled “Latin Jazz,” the concert will begin at 7 p.m. and is open free to the public. The ASU Big Band features students performing on trumpets, trombones, saxophones and a full Latin jazz rhythm section, including piano, guitar, bass, percussion and drum set. Styles for the “Latin Jazz” concert will include cascara, samba, mambo, bossa nova and calypso.

The musical program for the concert will feature:

“Nicas Dream” by Horace Silver

“Caravan” by Duke Ellington

“Afro Blue” by Mongo Santamaria

“One Note Samba” by Stan Getz

“Girl from Ipanema” by Antonio Carlos Jobim

“Cuban Pete” by Jose Norman

“Samba Del Gringo” by Gordon Goodwin

The Big Band is a component of the ASU Jazz Ensembles Program, which offers diverse and creative, small- and large-group jazz performance experiences. It covers a wide range of styles, including bebop, Latin jazz, free jazz, funk, hip-hop and many others. Members of the Big Band are selected by audition.

Crucial to the jazz program is a concentrated emphasis on improvisation, the utmost expression of personal musical creativity. All students participate in regular Jazz Combos to gain this unique experience unavailable in any other ensemble. Students delve into the intricate mixture of melody, harmony and rhythm on which their musical ideas are based. ASU is proud to offer performances in this uniquely American art form.

Courtesy: ASU Office of Communications and Marketing

