ASNHC Open House and Celebration

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University’s Department of Biology will host an Open House and celebration for the Angelo State Natural History Collections (ASNHC) on Thursday, Feb. 20, in Room 100 of the Cavness Science Building, 2460 Dena Drive.

The Open House will begin at 6 p.m. and is open free to the public. Activities will include:

Celebration for the cataloging of ASU’s 20,000th mammal specimen

Presentation by Dr. David Schmidly, author and former Texas Tech University president: “The Life of Naturalist Vernon Bailey”

Accreditation of ASU’s Mammal Collection and Genomic Resources Collection by the American Society of Mammalogists

ASNHC tours

Free refreshments

A native of Levelland, Schmidly is an accomplished zoologist who has published more than 100 scientific papers, including nine books on the natural history of mammals and a biography of Vernon Bailey. He is a member of the Texas Hall of Fame for Science, Mathematics and Technology, American Society of Mammalogists and Mexican Society of Mammalogists. He is also a past president of the University of New Mexico and Oklahoma State University.



The ASNHC contains more than 100,000 specimens of mammals, reptiles, amphibians, birds and plants from the Concho Valley, other regions of Texas, many other states, Mexico, Africa, Asia, Australia and even the Galápagos Islands. The collections aid student and faculty research projects, are used as teaching tools, and have been viewed by thousands of K-12 students through special guided tours.

For More Information Department of Biology

325-942-2189

Courtesy: ASU Office of Communications and Marketing

