“Artist of the Year” exhibition on view at Kendall Art Gallery through January

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Art Club’s first exhibition of 2020, “Artist of the Year” opened to the public this evening.

The exhibition features artwork shown during 2019 at locations throughout the city that invite the club to highlight members’ work each month.

From the 48 artworks voted by members in 2019, only one “Artist of the Year” is chosen.

Eldorado artist Kevin Stanford was chosen as 2019’s “Artist of the Year.”

“It’s a big deal. This is my art family and it’s an honor to be chosen out of everyone that submits pieces to have yours chosen and be called “Artist of the Year,'” said Stanford.

The “Artist of the Year” exhibition will be on view during the month of January at the Kendall Art Gallery.