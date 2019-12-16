Art, food, and fun at Tabor Interiors 16th Holiday Bazaar

SAN ANGELO, TX –

Tabor Interiors Annual Holiday Bazaar ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the corner of Southland and Knickerbocker on Saturday.

The open air event started after a friend and potter said he wanted to showcase his work.

This was 16 years ago, and it’s a day filled with art, food, and fun – that’s still going strong.

The Carmelite Hermit’s kitchen served a variety of their “heavenly” baked goods including cheeses, jellies, and candies, along with other treats made by locals using resources from here in the Concho Valley.



People were able to browse through a unique array of paintings, pottery, woodwork and much more created by talented artists in the area.

We spoke with owner Lydy Tabor and associate Ange Bale.

“We primarily feature handmade products and we like to keep it local. There’s so much talent in the Concho Valley that, you know, how can you not tap into that and share it with the community, have everybody come out and have a great time,” Bale said.

Bale went on to say that a lot of civic organizations participate – such as the Concho Pearl Lions Club and Knights of Columbus community church.