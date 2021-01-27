Arrested fatal crash driver had previous serious vehicle crash causing injury charge & run-ins with law

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Monday, January 25, 2021, a policeman observed 32-year-old Steven Baros driving “recklessly and at a high rate of speed.” The officer saw the Ford F250 pickup strike two vehicles at the corner of 19th Street and Chadbourne, resulting in the death of 38-year-old Kristine N. Rodriguez plus sending two females ages 62 and 60, to a hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

Steven Baros

Baros was arrested and charged with State Jail Felony Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 and Second Degree Felony Evading Arrest Detention Causing Death.

This is not the first crash of Baros’ as the driver of a vehicle which caused severe injury to another person and resulted in charges being brought against him.

An arrest record complaint states that on May 29, 2010, Baros “intentionally and knowingly drove a vehicle which became involved in an accident resulting in injury to Michael Angel Garcia… and did thereafter, knowing the accident occurred, intentionally and knowingly left the scene… without rendering reasonable assistance to Michael Garcia when it was apparent that Michael Garcia was in need of medical treatment.”

The complaint further explains:

The 2007 black Chevrolet pickup was east bound when it lost control, left the road, and came to a stop on the passenger side. The passenger, Garcia, was transported to Shannon hospital by ambulance. Garcia identified the driver as Baros to officers at Shannon.

Witnesses at the scene stated the driver asked that they not call police and attempted to get Garcia to leave the scene with him. Witness said when the sirens could be heard, Baros left the scene running east towards Main Street.

When the officers were at his residence talking with his parents, a phone call was received by the parents from Baros, and told police that Baros was in Odessa. It was later discovered that the phone call was made from another residence in San Angleo, and Baros had asked his parents to tell the officers he was in Odessa and the truck was stolen.

Officers spent some time in San Angelo trying to located Baros, however on June 2, 2010, he walked into the police station and surrendered himself. The officer talking with Baros noticed the smell of alcohol coming from him.

As a result of the crash, Garcia received extensive injuries to his left leg that required immediate surgery. It was learned from family members that he had to be transported to Dallas for more extensive treatment to the leg.

Court records show that Baros was sentenced to a plea bargain arrangement of six years of probation and community supervision for the felony charge, which was dismissed (deferred adjudication) on December 19, 2017 (deferred competed). A $750 fine with restitution of $5,445.30 was paid.

Other charges Baros has been arrested for include: