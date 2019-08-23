Application Day for Helping Hands April Blitz

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Galilee Community Development Corporation’s Helping Hands program had their yearly Application Day from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. for their April Blitz in 2020.

April Blitz will have about 40 groups of community volunteer teams, work together to repair the homes of low-income seniors in all of the Concho Valley.

On Application Day, all the representatives were present to receive as many applications as possible to starting planning ahead to repair the homes of seniors who cannot physically labor or afford the cost of labor either.

“You see pictures of what it looked like before, and it needs paint or maybe a shutter has fallen off. They can’t use their door because its warped or they need a ramp to be able to get out their house. So, we’ve had teams go in, to build a ramp and the freedom that it brings to these families is amazing,” expressed Stephanie Hamby, who is the Director of Client Services at Galilee Community Development Corporation.

If you missed it, don’t worry. Galilee Community Development Corporation is still accepting applications until September 27, 2019. If you’re interested in volunteering, call their office at (325) 655-6700.