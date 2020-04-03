Apartment residents are cautious from COVID-19 concerns

SAN ANGELO, TX – Apartment dwellers face most of the same problems as the rest of the population when dealing with coronavirus concerns, but they also have their own matters unique to living in multi-family properties. With that being said, different precautions will be taken for apartment residents.

“You’re going to notice just a lot more residents,” Managing editor Brian Carberry said. “Everyone’s working from home right now, people aren’t in school, people aren’t at work so there are going to be a lot more people in these certain areas so you’re going to need a renter or someone who’s coming to tour a property. You’re just going to need to be aware that there will be a lot more people around and you’ll have to do your part as best as you can.”

Most complexes are doing their part in trying to disinfect and clean areas, but it is evident they’re not doing it every minute of the day. In order for residents to minimize exposure to the virus they must continuously wash their hands and sanitize their units repeatedly.

“If you have any questions or concerns regarding cleaning procedures or amenities, common areas or anything like that you’re encouraged to contact that leasing office and ask them questions,” Carberry said. “Every apartment community is going to handle it differently and how they cleaned or what’s open and what’s closed.”

Another key point for residents is to avoid crowded areas within their complexes such as laundry rooms, mailbox clusters and trash chutes during peak times.

“If you are getting a package or you have to do laundry, try to go off peak times,” Carberry said. “Everyone as I mentioned is home right now. You know everyone’s working from home, but there’s no school or whatever that might be. So try to go to some of these areas early in the morning or late at night. You’re not going to run into as many people during this time as you would if you went at noon for instance.”

Residents should reach out to their leasing offices for more information and continue to follow C.D.C guidelines.