Annual West Texas Boys Ranch fundraiser at First Financial Pavillion

Over 800 expected to attend charity event

SAN ANGELO – The West Texas Boys Ranch hald their annual ball in the First Financial Pavillion on Saturday, January 18. The event is their largest fundraiser of the year, with music and food and over 800 people expected to attend. West Texas Boys Ranch is licensed by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to provide residential basic child care for up to 32 boys.

One reason fundraiser events are important for them is that the ranch is a 501 (c) (3) as well as a public charity. “This is our major fundraiser of the year and it helps us to feed the boys club the boys and everything that it takes to run West Texas Boys Ranch,” explained Donor Relations Coordinator Jill Mitchell. “All that money comes from our events such as this.”

The ranch has been providing 4-H, FFA and other community programs to boys in need for over 70 years. For more, visit their website.

