Annual monarch migration flying through San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The annual monarch migration has butterflies winging their way through San Angelo as they make their way south. Monarch butterflies, like honey bees, are pollinators. This makes them vital to the ecosystem, as well as being beautiful.

“Monarch butterflies are pretty remarkable creatures,” said Allison Watkins, a County Extension Agent of Horticulture for Tom Green County. “They’re one of the species of butterflies that migrate and they start out overwintering in Mexico, and in the springtime they start to migrate north and it takes several generations. So they’ll fly north and lay eggs and then they hatch and that generation will fly north and they’ll continue spreading out.”

The Tom Green County 4-H building on Highway 67 has a butterfly garden at which area residents can view. San Angelo State Park is also a popular destination for watching the annual migration event. “San Angelo State Park is actually a way station for them to travel on down,” explained Bonnie Wallace, a Park Ranger with San Angelo State Park. “Usually they come the first couple weeks in October, and then whenever they go back up north that can take place anywhere from around maybe March to June.”

To support the generations of monarch butterflies as they migrate north and south, specific plant choices can assist. Colorful flowers that blossom in bundles will often attract them. Beyond the colorful flowers, milkweed is especially important as it is where monarch caterpillars feed.