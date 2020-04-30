Annual July 3rd Pops Concert has been cancelled

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) health pandemic, the San Angelo

Symphony has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 July 3rd Pops Concert and

Fireworks Extravaganza. The safety of the San Angelo Symphony’s audience, guest

artists, musicians, staff, and volunteers remains our top priority.

The timeline for national, state and local governments to allow for large gatherings at public venues,

such as the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial Riverstage, remains very uncertain and the ability to

practice social distancing is not practical for this type of large scale community event.

Canceling the July 3rd Pops performance is the best way for the organization to do our

part to protect our community.

“We are saddened to have to cancel this year’s performance and fireworks show,”

stated Executive Director Courtney Mahaffey. “This is the first time that the San Angelo

Symphony has had to cancel this longtime patriotic concert and although, we hope that

the situation will improve by the time of the event, we do not want to risk bringing large

groups of people together while health risks may still exist. This event has been our gift

to the city and its citizens for so many years, showing our appreciation for their support

during our 70 year existence.”



“The organization and our musicians look forward to performing this exciting community

concert again in 2021. Until then, we wish everyone good health and hope to see you in

the concert hall later in the year,” shared Maestro Hector Guzman.

The San Angelo Symphony is a non-profit organization providing community services

and is considered an essential business. The City of San Angelo continues to keep the

doors to City Hall locked to the public. The reduced Symphony staff will continue to

conduct business in a safe environment including working remotely. The office hours

are currently 11am-2pm, Tuesday and Thursday. Our office will not be open to the

public, but we ask that patrons with questions, please contact staff during office hours

with any questions you may have at (325) 658-5877.



We appreciate your understanding and continued support. As always, the safety and

security of our patrons, musicians, and employees is our highest priority.