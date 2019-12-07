Annual Holiday Bazaar at the Senior Services Center

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s Senior Services Center is hosting a Holiday Bazaar this weekend.

It takes place at the Senior Services Center downtown — at 618 S. Chadbourne.

Hand-made items including textiles and ceramics will be available for sale.

The proceeds will help fund Senior Center programs.

The Holiday Bazaar is a more than 15 year tradition that started as a way to collect funding for the center.

“Sewing and ceramics started making items from items that were donated, like fabric. They made bags, blankets, items people can use. We thought, ‘why don’t we sell it and try to help the center?’ and that’s how it started,” said Sandra Aguilar, Recreation Supervisor for the Senior Services Center.

The bazaar continues on Saturday from 9:00am to 2:00pm.