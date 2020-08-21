Annual HBA Claybird Shoot will be on August 21

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 2020 HBA Claybird Shoot will be Aug. 21, at the San Angelo Claybird Association located at 12026 US Highway 67 S.

Registration starts at 12:30, and the shoot starts at 1 P.M. with dinner and awards to follow.

It will be $160.00 per shooter, benefiting OperationFinallyHome.org “Turning a Hero`s Hardship into a Home” in coordination with HBASA.com.

