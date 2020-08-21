Annual HBA Claybird Shoot will be on August 21

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 2020 HBA Claybird Shoot will be Aug. 21, at the San Angelo Claybird Association located at 12026 US Highway 67 S.

Registration starts at 12:30, and the shoot starts at 1 P.M. with dinner and awards to follow.

It will be $160.00 per shooter, benefiting OperationFinallyHome.org “Turning a Hero`s Hardship into a Home” in coordination with HBASA.com.

• City of San Angelo COVID-19 report: Friday, August 21, 2020

SAN ANGELO, TX — The City of San Angelo has released the COVID-19 report for Friday, August 21, 2020. According to a s…

• Angelo State University, Goodfellow Air Force Base make history with the signing of two agreements

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On August 21, 2020, two Intergovernmental Support Agreements (IGSA) were signed at Angelo State…

• 27 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• SAPD continues search for man who is said to be dangerous

UPDATE: August 21, 2020, 3:00 p.m. According to SAPD, the subject has been apprehended. SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San…

• Clear the Shelters 2020: Being a foster pet parent

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS is asking people to foster pets. The idea is that volunteers foster pets from…

• Fort Concho cancels September programs

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 issues and the desire to maintain public health and safety, Fort Concho…