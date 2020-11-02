Annual Benching for Boobies contest raises funds for cancer research

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Bar Athletic Club on Pulliam Street held their 5th annual Benching for Boobies even with some attendees even showing up in costume. Benching for Boobies raises funds for breast cancer research which are donated to various organizations each year.

Tommy Janusz, the owner of Bar Athletic Club started the event back when he worked at a Golds Gym in 2010, but felt the need to carry it on with his own establishment. “When I opened up the gym I started it back up and kept it going,” said Janusz. “We do a bench press contest for men and women to participate in, and we donate the money to breast cancer organizations. This year it was called ‘Barbells for Boobies’ and so we’ve already donated $1,200 to that organization. “

Janusz says much of the remaining donations will go to the American Cancer Society.