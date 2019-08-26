Angelo State working to uphold gender equality

SAN ANGELO, TX – Administrators at Angelo State University are working diligently during the first week of school to make sure all students feel comfortable on campus. ASU students returned for the start of the fall semester on Monday, August 26.

Michelle Boone, the director of the Title Nine Compliance office on campus spoke in an interview with KLST and KSAN News saying, ” think the question I get asked most is, ‘how do I best support trans students,’ and I think the answer to that is just to treat them like another student. But also, don’t be afraid to ask how a student, how they identify, what they would like to be called, how you can support them. Ask.”

The student population includes some who are transgender, and Boone says it is important that no student is excluded or mistreated. Title Nine is a federal law passed in 1972 and updates in 2015 ensuring students are protected against gender discrimination. Boone’s office helps students who are transgender with documentation and other administration changes.

This includes access to appropriate housing, sports programs, name and pronoun documentation and more. As a member of the Texas Tech University System, Boone said they made sure to assess their performance against other universities in the system.