Angelo State University’s Jazz Ensembles Concert this Sunday, December 8th

The Angelo State University student Jazz Ensembles will present ASU’s

final public concert of the fall 2019 semester on Sunday, Dec. 8, in the ASU Auditorium located inside the Mayer Administration Building, 2601 W.

Ave. N.



Titled “A Tribute to Buddy Rich,” the concert will begin at 2:30 p.m. and is open free to the public. It will feature performances by the ASU Big Bandand ASU Jazz Combos. The musical program will include:



“Channel One Suite” by Bill Reddie“Basically Blues” by Phil Wilson

“Mexicali Nose” by Harry Betts“Straight No Chaser” by Thelonious

Monk“In a Mellow Tone” by Duke Ellington“Dancing Men” by John

LaBarbera



The 19-member ASU Big Band consists of five trumpets, four trombones,

two alto saxophones, two tenor saxophones, one baritone saxophone,

piano, bass, guitar, vibraphone/percussion and drum-set. The Jazz

Combos feature smaller instrument ensembles. They are directed by

Trent Shuey, assistant director of bands.



The ASU Jazz Program offers diverse and creative, small- and large-group jazz performance experiences. It covers a wide range of styles, including bebop, Latin jazz, free jazz, funk, hip-hop and many others. Members of

the Big Band are selected by audition.



Crucial to the jazz program is a concentrated emphasis on improvisation, the utmost expression of personal musical creativity. All students

participate in regular Jazz Combos to gain this unique experience

unavailable in any other ensemble. Students delve into the intricate

mixture of melody, harmony and rhythm on which their musical ideas

are based. ASU is proud to offer performances in this uniquely Americanart form.

