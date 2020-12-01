Angelo State University’s Fall 2020 Virtual Commencement Ceremony

Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communications & Marketing

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Nearly 600 graduates are scheduled to be recognized during Angelo State University’s virtual fall commencement ceremony that will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, and can be viewed at angelo.edu/commencement.



Graduates of the Archer College of Health and Human Services, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Education, Norris-Vincent College of Business, and College of Science and Engineering will all be recognized during the virtual ceremony, as well as graduates of the College of Graduate Studies and Research in all academic fields.



The fall 2020 graduates are scheduled to be awarded 193 master’s degrees and 404 bachelor’s degrees. Graduate students will earn 18 master of arts, two master of professional accountancy, 55 master of business administration, 58 master of education, 51 master of science, one master of science in nursing, and eight master of security studies degrees.



Undergraduates will receive 50 bachelor of arts, one bachelor of applied arts and sciences, 76 bachelor of business administration, one bachelor of border security, seven bachelor of fine arts, nine bachelor of intelligence and analysis, 23 bachelor of interdisciplinary studies, four bachelor of music, 148 bachelor of science, 11 bachelor of science in civil engineering, 14 bachelor of science in health science professions, 42 bachelor of science in nursing, and 18 bachelor of security studies degrees.



The fall graduates and their families and friends are also invited to take advantage of a variety of commencement celebration materials, including digital graphics and printable yard signs, banners, photo booth props and stickers sheets. These materials can be found at angelo.edu/commencement.

