Angelo State University wins national fundraising award

*The following is a press release from Angelo State University. If you’d like to take a virtual tour of the Stephens Chapel and learn more about the Mayer Museum, click here to see a story we did earlier in June.

Press release: Angelo State University is one of only 107 colleges and universities nationwide to be recognized with a 2020 Educational Fundraising Award by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE).



The Educational Fundraising Awards annually recognize exemplary development programs based on a blind review of data submitted to the CASE Voluntary Support of Education Survey. ASU’s Office of Development and Alumni Relations has been selected for an Overall Performance Award, which goes to colleges and universities that show solid program growth, breadth in the base of support, and other indications of a mature, well-maintained program.

“Whilst today we celebrate the schools, colleges and universities in the United States that embody the best in educational fundraising, we want to acknowledge the people who make such achievements possible,” said Sue Cunningham, CASE president and CEO. “Successful fundraising happens when everyone participates, from the staff and faculty to the institution’s leadership. This inspiring philanthropic engagement is guided by dedicated and professional development staff, and supported by generous volunteers. Collectively, we are advancing education – key to addressing the many serious challenges our world faces today.”

During fiscal year 2018-19, donors and friends helped ASU raise over $17.7 million to support academic and student life programs, endowed programs and scholarships, athletics and more.

Jamie Akin, ASU vice president for development and alumni relations, said, “Multi-year CASE award recognition distinguishes the dedication and commitment of our outstanding development and alumni relations team. It also recognizes the incredible generosity of all our donors and friends who support ASU. Together, we continue to enhance the philanthropic foundation and mission of the university, impacting current and future generations of Angelo State students.”

However, the CASE award winners are not selected based solely on total funds raised. Two committees of experienced fundraisers review hundreds of pages of data from the Voluntary Support of Education Survey and consider many factors, including:

Patterns of growth in total support and in individual categories

Evaluation of what contributed to the total support figure

Overall breadth of fundraising

Impact of the 12 largest gifts in total support

Amount raised per student

Amount raised relative to expenditures

Alumni participation

More details on the many ways to give to ASU are available at angelo.edu/giving.