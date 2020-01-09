Angelo State University to host Girl Scout’s STEM Convention

Kayla Robinson with Girls Scout of Central Texas stops by to tell Kristen about the upcoming Girl Scout’s STEM Convention to be held on Saturday, March 21st.

In the past, the STEM Convention was open to girls who were in the 6th to 12th grade. This year, the STEM Convention will be open to elementary school students as well 4th grade to 12th grade.

If you would like to go on March 21st, you can click HERE and register for the event. The registration fee is $20.

If you have other questions, please contact Kayla Robinson at 1-800-733-0011 Ext.713 or by email at Kaylar@gsctx.org.

