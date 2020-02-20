Angelo State University students learn about the dangers of e-cigarettes

SAN ANGELO, Texas — As more health experts sound the alarm about the dangers of e-cigarette use, students at Angelo State University learned of some of those dangers.

Wednesday afternoon on campus, representatives from the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley (ADACCV) helped with a presentation on what the U.S. Surgeon General now says is an epidemic among young people in the U.S.

Students heard about the components of e-cigarettes and the effects of vaping on their bodies.

“The need to figure out more about the effects of it is increasing. As more deaths, injuries and illnesses come up, there’s research that’s being done and that’s what we are going to talk about,” said Jennifer Flores, who gave the presentation.

Organizers said the seminar was designed to get local students to be aware of what doctors say about the effects of vaping.