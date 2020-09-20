Angelo State University sets new record for fall enrollment the second year in a row

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State set a new record for fall enrollment for the second year in a row and the fourth time in the last five years.

ASU has 10,775 students enrolled for the fall 2020 semester, topping the previous record of 10,586 set last year. Some key factors include over 3,400 students enrolled through their dual credit program and an ongoing increase in the undergraduate student retention rate. Another takeaway includes African American, Hispanic and other minority students at ASU making up 52 percent of their enrollment.

“The fact that we’ve been able to bring in new academic programs that really support the state of Texas, and also the United States, and then providing students with employment when they graduate, or a pathway to graduate programs as well. I think it really speaks to our growth.” ASU vice president for student affairs and enrollment management Javier Flores said.

ASU is now an emerging minority serving institution. for more information, visit the Angelo State website.