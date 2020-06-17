Angelo State University seeking veterans, participants, artifacts for historical project

*The following is a press release from Angelo State University:

Two of Angelo State University’s ongoing historical archive projects are seeking additional participants for oral history interviews – and are continuing to collect photos, documents and other artifacts.



In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ASU’s George Ricks Memorial World War II Archive and the Greatest Generation Oral History Archive will conduct interviews exclusively by phone or other remote means, such as online video conference, for the foreseeable future. Archive staff will also arrange for no-contact pick up of documents and artifacts.



Facilitated through the ASU College of Arts and Humanities, the archive projects seek to collect various items that will be housed in the ASU West Texas Collection, including:

Oral histories of West Texas members of the “Greatest Generation” and their families

Oral histories of World War II veterans and their families

Oral histories of Korean War veterans and their families

Photos, letters and documents

Artifacts and other memorabilia

All photos, letters, documents, artifacts and memorabilia will be scanned and returned to their owners. The “Greatest Generation” is generally defined as people born between 1901-1927. More details on the two archive projects are available at angelo.edu/dept/arts-humanities/oral-history/.



As work on the archives progress, periodic exhibits are planned for the West Texas Collection and in the new ASU Mayer Museum that is currently under construction.



To schedule a phone/virtual interview or no-contact pick up, send an email to oral.history@angelo.edu.