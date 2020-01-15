Angelo State University ranked Top Texas Public University for Financial Aid

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University has been ranked the No. 1 Texas public university for financial aid in a new report titled “Best Colleges for Financial Aid” published Jan. 13 by LendEDU, an industry news and information guide for various financial services, including paying for college.

Overall, ASU is ranked No. 74 in the U.S. among the 829 four-year universities evaluated by LendEDU – and ranked No. 4 in Texas behind three private universities, including Trinity University, Southwestern University and University of Dallas.

In the report compiled by Dave Rathmanner, LendEDU vice president of content, it states “To help prospective students find colleges and universities where they are likely to receive great financial aid packages, we analyzed 829 four-year institutions throughout the United States to find which are the best for financial aid.”

The rankings are based on data collected from the Peterson’s Undergraduate Financial Aid Database and the National Center for Education Statistics for the 2017-18 academic year, which is the most recent data available from Peterson’s. The final score for each school is made up of individual weighted scores in three categories:

Need-based financial aid (60%)

Non-need-based financial aid (34%)

Financial aid for international students (6%)

ASU received an overall score of 84.08 that included these individual scores:

Need-based financial aid – 84.75

Non-need-based financial aid – 90.6

Financial aid for international students – 40.39

Statistics from the ASU Office of Financial Aid indicate:

Nine out of every 10 ASU students receive some form of financial aid.

About 85 percent of ASU students receive a grant and/or scholarship while attending ASU.

About 40 percent of ASU students receive a Carr Academic Scholarship.

ASU employs more than 750 students in part-time jobs on campus.

ASU is the only Texas public university in the top 200 of the LendEDU rankings, well ahead of fellow Lone Star Conference universities like Texas Woman’s University (218), UT-Permian Basin (283), Midwestern State (595) and Tarleton State (816). ASU also ranked well ahead of the larger Texas universities like Baylor (199), Texas State (626) and University of Texas (671).

More information on financial aid available to ASU students, including scholarships, grants, employment and loans, is available at www.angelo.edu/pay-for-college/.

Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communications and Marketing

