Angelo State University plans to return in-person classes this fall

SAN ANGELO, TX – Restrictions are easing up across the United States and Texas. As more businesses reopen, universities including Angelo State are planning to return in-person classes this fall.

“So our summer sessions, both summer one and summer two are online only,” Angelo State vice president for academic affairs and provost Don Topliff said. “We’re focusing on opening the university back up for face to face beginning this fall. The exact date I can’t tell you at this point that’s still under discussion. However, we intend to be back in face to face mode this come fall.”

ASU has been recognized as one of the top online universities in Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had a lot of experience with online education here at ASU,” Topliff said. “We were one of the first in the country to put degrees online with nursing, education and also with security studies. And so we have an infrastructure that is geared towards doing that.”

The Texas Tech University system board of regents approved two new degree programs for ASU.

“One of those is the doctor of psychology degree which is a practice doctrine, it’s not a PhD,” Topliff said. “It is intended to provide doctorally prepared healthcare professionals because we know that counseling is just such an important part of the landscape going forward.”

The second degree is a bachelor’s of commercial aviation. Topliff says now is the best time to incorporate an aviation degree.

“We think there’s going to be a real need for pilots because of the mandatory retirement of airline transport pilots because of the amount of goods and services moving by air with UPS, FedEx and Prime Air,” Topliff said. “All of those are going to require pilots.”