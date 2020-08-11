Angelo State University makes sweeping changes for fall 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 2020 fall semester is approaching for Angelo State University, and will include some noticeable differences. Among the changes are mask requirements, physical distancing requirements and Plexiglas dividers, student and visitor wellness checks, and lots of online and distance course offerings.

Overall, student response seems positive, as many understand the need. “I’m feeling pretty safe and I mean as long as I know that I can come to campus and be safe every day,” said ASU finance junior Ryan Scalet. “I have no problem with wearing a mask or doing the daily wellness checks. It’s really just nothing too problematic for me.” Others know the adjustment will take time and effort, but nevertheless see clear benefits. “It’s definitely going to be an adjustment for sure,” said ASU animal science sophmore Brenna Bell. “Other than that, I mean I, you know, taking precautions and I’m sure that they’re [to] protect us […]. I think that it’ll be good in the long run.”

In addition to the protocols and stipulations placed on students and staff, the campus itself will adhere to a stringent disinfection regimen. For more, visit the ASU webpage for fall 2020.