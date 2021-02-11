Angelo State University: In-person classes beginning at or after 10 a.m. Thursday, February 11 are cancelled

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University announced that in-person classes beginning at or after 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 11 are cancelled however, online and virtual classes will continue as usual.

The university originally delayed classes but due to deteriorating road and weather conditions, decided to cancel all classes.

Students are encouraged to check Blackboard and all students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to check their ASU email accounts for more specific information and updates.

ASU officials say that all non-essential employees can close their offices and leave campus. Essential employees should contact their supervisors.



