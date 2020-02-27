Angelo State University hosts annual black history month celebration

SAN ANGELO, TX – The multicultural and student activities program at Angelo State University introduced the Harlem Renaissance as the main theme in the annual Black History Month celebration. Students attending had the chance to participate in many activities.

“So we usually have educational posters and educational information for students so they can be educated on the culture,” Student activities manager Cody Vasquez said. “We also do fun activities, offer free food and like an open mic for anybody who wants to talk about it.”

Attendees witnessed both the cultural and historic aspects of it. This was a great way to get students to appreciate different movements throughout history.

“So, out here you see this is the Black History Month celebration which is of course, recognizing all those in history that came before us especially in the black community and pave those ways so we can be where we are today which is especially important,” Angelo State NAACP President Destiny Brown said. “You have to recognize your history and when you recognize your history, you can find your identity so that’s why this is important.”

Students and members expressed their thoughts on some tumultuous moments in black history and how it affects modern society. Attending these events can be important to the African American student population at Angelo State.

“It’s essential to the students at Angelo State because here in West Texas we only make up five percent of the school,” Brown said. “So, having these events in what you can actually see yourself and figures that you identify with and reflect with. That’s why it’s important because it keeps you on track in a way.”





