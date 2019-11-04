Angelo State University honors students to present research at national conference

The following is a press release from Angelo State University:

“Ten students in the Angelo State University Honors Program have been selected to present their research projects at the 54th annual National Collegiate Honors Council (NCHC) Conference Nov. 6-10 in New Orleans, La.The NCHC Conference annually highlights student and faculty research presentations from across the nation. The submission process for student research projects is highly selective, with hundreds of honors students from throughout the U.S. submitting proposals each year.Three ASU students will make oral presentations in the highly competitive Student Interdisciplinary Research Panels. Only 15 research papers were selected from a nationwide applicant pool for the oral presentation panels. Presenting papers for ASU are:

Keely Shaw, junior history major from San Angelo – "The Expansion of Lesbian Communities and Identity in World War II and Post-War-Era America"

Six ASU students have been selected to present in the Research Poster Competition. Presenting in the Natural Sciences category are:

Allee Nix, senior biology major from Liberty Hill

Nathan Blair, a senior marketing major from Kerrville, will present in the Business category, and senior psychology major Madasen Briggs of San Angelo will present in the Social Sciences category. Also, Kate Creecy, a junior communication major from Denton, will present an original short file in the Film Masterclass.Adamson will also complete his term as a student member of the NCHC Board of Directors, and will preside over student conference sessions in that role.This year’s conference is themed “Disrupting Education: Honors, Creativity, and Innovation,” and the NCHC anticipates thousands of students and faculty from all 50 states and several other countries to be in attendance. The plenary speaker will be 2019 MacArthur Fellow, Lynda Barry.While in New Orleans, the ASU students will also have the opportunity to explore the city through the NCHC’s City as Text Program, as well as attend presentations by their honors peers from across the U.S. “