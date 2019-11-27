Angelo State University ‘Giving Tuesday’ Fundraising Event

ASU Christmas tree Ornament

Angelo State University will participate in the eighth annual “Giving Tuesday” charitable fundraising movement on Tuesday, Dec. 3, with all money raised going toward ASU’s Ram Family Student Scholarship.

Giving Tuesday is a 24-hour, global day of giving campaign that takes place on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving each year and is fueled by the power of social media. This is the third year for ASU to participate, and the goal is to reach 300 donations to the Ram Family Student Scholarship that is otherwise funded primarily by ASU students. Plus, the ASU Foundation will match the first $5,000 in total donations.

Donations can be made to the Ram Family Student Scholarship on Dec. 3 either online or in person at the ASU Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. More details on the ASU campaign and ways to give are available at angelo.edu/givingtuesday.

The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. Dec. 3 near the ASU Memorial Oak Grove in front of the Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Ave. N.

Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communication and Marketing