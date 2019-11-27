Angelo State University Christmas Tree Lighting

ASU Christmas Tree in the Memorial Oak Grove

Angelo State University will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the Memorial Oak Grove and in front of the

Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Ave. N.

Holiday activities will begin at 5 p.m., with the official tree lighting at sundown, approximately 6:30 p.m. All the festivities are open free to the

public.

In addition to the tree lighting, activities will include:

Holiday Pops Concert by the ASU Symphony Orchestra and Wind

Ensemble

Synthetic ice-skating rink

Inflatable bounce houses

Christmas ornament, cookie and greeting card decorating stations

Photo opportunities with ASU mascots Roscoe, Bella and Dominic

Free cookies and hot chocolate

ASU’s 15-foot Christmas tree will remain on display throughout the

holiday season.

ASU organizations involved in hosting the festivities include the Office of Student Life, Multicultural and Student Activities Programs, Student

Government Association, Housing and Residential Programs, numerous

student organizations, ASU Angelettes, Greek Life, Baptist Student

Ministry, Christian Campus Center, ROTC Detachment 847, Ram Family

Connection, Communications and Marketing, Office of Development,

Community Service Programs and University Police.

Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communications and Marketing