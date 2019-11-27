Angelo State University Christmas Tree Lighting

Angelo State University will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the Memorial Oak Grove and in front of the
Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Ave. N.
Holiday activities will begin at 5 p.m., with the official tree lighting at sundown, approximately 6:30 p.m. All the festivities are open free to the
public.
In addition to the tree lighting, activities will include:
Holiday Pops Concert by the ASU Symphony Orchestra and Wind
Ensemble
Synthetic ice-skating rink
Inflatable bounce houses
Christmas ornament, cookie and greeting card decorating stations
Photo opportunities with ASU mascots Roscoe, Bella and Dominic
Free cookies and hot chocolate
ASU’s 15-foot Christmas tree will remain on display throughout the
holiday season.
ASU organizations involved in hosting the festivities include the Office of Student Life, Multicultural and Student Activities Programs, Student
Government Association, Housing and Residential Programs, numerous
student organizations, ASU Angelettes, Greek Life, Baptist Student
Ministry, Christian Campus Center, ROTC Detachment 847, Ram Family
Connection, Communications and Marketing, Office of Development,
Community Service Programs and University Police.
Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communications and Marketing