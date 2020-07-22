Angelo State University announces plan to begin Spring 2021 semester later than usual, eliminates Spring Break

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On July 22, 2020, Angelo State University, ASU, announced their Spring 2021 semester will begin January 25, 2021. Officials at ASU say that the end of the Spring 2021 semester will be May 14, 2021 as originally scheduled.

However, officials say, the spring break holiday has been eliminated for the Spring 2021 semester.

According to ASU, if a high school student is taking dual-credit courses taught in their high school, those students will be subject to their respective high schools’ schedules.

“This decision was made in consultation with the academic and executive leadership of ASU with input from other stakeholders on campus. This move is part of the continued effort to protect the university community from the potential spread of COVID-19. As in the fall, ASU understands that this is an unprecedented change to the university calendar,” ASU officials said in a statement.