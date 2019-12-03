Angelo State seniors hold annual fall exhibition

SAN ANGELO, TX – The artistic talents of Angelo State graduating senior art students is on full display at their annual fall exhibits. The first exhibit will be on display December 2 through 6, and will include artworks by three students representing a variety of different art forms.

We spoke with students and staff about their inspirations and the purpose of the exhibition. “I don’t specifically look at one person or art movement,” said ASU Senior Jazmin Luna. “I just looked at everything and have kind of been influenced by a lot of things.”

“Part of this is a is a class that we actually have that prepares our students” explained Professor Randy Hall, the ASU art program coordinator. “To prepare a portfolio do an oral presentation and learn how to put an exhibition of their work together.”

Each of the exhibits will be housed in gallery 193 of the Carr Education Fine Arts building. The second exhibit will be on display December 9 through 13 and hours can be found on the ASU website.