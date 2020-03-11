Angelo State preparing for possible contingency plans

SAN ANGELO, TX – While Angelo State University is currently on spring break, university officials are preparing for the worst.

Due to the rapid spread of coronavirus cases in the U.S., schools and universities are taking precaution. Universities across Texas including UT Austin are preparing for contingency plans that will be in effect after spring break if need be. ASU plans on starting their regular schedules once spring break is over until further notice. There are no known cases confirmed in the Concho Valley, but health officials want to make sure this area will be ready worst case scenario.

“If needed, we can deliver classes online,” ASU communications market director Becky Brackin said. “So we have options, and we’ll just have to kind of…this situation evolves every day. So we’re just going to have to kind of wait and see and see what plans we have to implement.”

For more information regarding ASU coronavirus updates, check out the ASU website. https://www.angelo.edu/emergency-notifications/coronavirus-updates.php