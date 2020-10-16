Angelo State offering winter-mini session classes starting early January

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University announced they’ll be offering a winter mini-session for the first time ever.

This will allow students to take online classes during the winter break between the end of the current fall semester and the start of the spring 2021 semester. This three-week mini-session will run January 4-22nd 2021. Students are only allowed to take one course. Eligible students can choose from 43 online courses and they’re voluntary. These courses will be billed for the spring 2021 semester.

“Knowing that we have students that could potentially pick up some hours over this winter intersession, we decided to put in a tree work three week mini session where they could pick up an additional three hours, or maybe they were short hours coming out of this small semester.” ASU provost and VPAA Don Topliff said.

All details about the new winter mini-session including how to register, the costs, financial aid options and the list of available courses are available on the ASU website.