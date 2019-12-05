Angelo State New Mayer Museum under construction, set for October Completion

Angelo State University’s new Mayer Museum on campus is on schedule for completion late next year.

The new museum will eventually house ASU’S West Texas Collection along with the art department’s classrooms and studios.

It’s named for Concho Valley ranchers Richard and BJ Mayer.

The new building – which is under construction near the ASU administration building – will also include an art exhibit and community event space.

“We’re excited about that, that we’ll be able to exhibit the West Texas Collection. It will be very accessible to the public, and also, we’ll be able to provide space for our students and faculty and art department. Probably have other exhibits as well,” Angelo State President Dr. Brian May explains.

The new building – set for completion in October next year – will have a skeleton of a T-Rex dinosaur in the lobby.

You can keep up with construction on a work zone cam which is live streaming through our Concho Valley Homepage website.