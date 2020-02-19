Angelo State Named a ‘Great Value College’ for a Philosophy Degree

“The Thinker” (Le Penseur) statue in front of El Pilar de Zaragoza in AragAn, Spain

Courtesy: Angelo State University



SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University’s Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in philosophy degree has been ranked high enough nationally for ASU to be named among the “100 Great Value Colleges for Philosophy Degrees for 2020” by the Great Value Colleges higher education resource guide.

ASU is ranked No. 66 in the U.S. and is also the third-highest ranking Texas university on the list behind only Texas Tech University (No. 29) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (No. 63). Criteria for the rankings included tuition costs, return on investment, accreditation and “wow” factors based on data from the National Center for Education Statistics, Payscale.com and school websites.

According to Great Value Colleges, “Angelo State was selected not only for the program’s affordability, but also for the institution’s overall outstanding reputation, its faculty’s excellence, and the unerring commitment to providing non-traditional students a high-quality education, and in doing so, giving them all the tools that they need to achieve their future career goals.”

Dr. Matthew Gritter, chair of the ASU Political Science and Philosophy Department, said, “The philosophy faculty work tirelessly to support students and provide an enormous amount of individual attention. I am very pleased about the way the program has gained this national recognition.”



Unlike other academic disciplines, Angelo State’s B.A. in philosophy degree program does not consist of gathering information, but rather in cultivating critical and analytical skills to foster personal and intellectual growth. ASU students may also minor in philosophy.



The other Texas schools ranked on the Great Value Schools top 100 list include University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley (No. 75), UT-San Antonio (No. 77), Stephen F. Austin State University (No. 92) and Sam Houston State University (No. 93).

Courtesy: ASU Office of Communications and Marketing

