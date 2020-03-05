Angelo State hosts annual writers conference

SAN ANGELO, TX – Angelo State University held their annual writers conference early this morning.

Each year ASU invites a guest writer to speak about their work and inspire students and other guests in attendance. This all started twenty-four years ago when Elmer Kelton made the first guest appearance, and it has been consistent ever since. This year’s special guest is the award-winning author and professor Laila Lalami. The conference is a two day event which will continue tomorrow morning.

“This gives our students here the campus community and all of the community a chance to hear some very great literature…to talk to writers and to hear their work directly from them.” ASU English professor Chris Ellery said.

These conferences are open to the public for those interested in literature. For more information visit the Angelo State University website. https://www.angelo.edu/dept/english_modern_languages/writers_conference.php