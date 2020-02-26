Angelo State hosting summer job career fair

SAN ANGELO, TX – The summer camp job fair at Angelo State University is essential to all students and staff members involved. Whether a student is looking for a summer job or internship, the career fair can lead them to the right path.

“Students can come by and talk to any camp they want to about what they have to offer,” Career development assistant Adra Enos said. “Some will do applications online, some will say hey go check out our website. See if it’s a place you want to come for this summer. And if you do, you can apply online.”

Camp representatives will mentor the students over the summer once they’re cleared for internships or employment. Depending on their schedules, students don’t necessarily have to work the entire summer.

“We bring college students in,” Glorieta camps manager Brita Sjogren said. “They work for us either that full summer or half of the summer and we train them and everything that they need to know to run activities and lead programs for guests. So you have about five programs that run simultaneously.”

These summer jobs won’t be led by only ASU camp representatives, but others around the nation and even the globe will chime in.

“We’ve had people come as far as Alaska and Mississippi and Georgia,” Sjogren said. “We actually have a lot of people come from those areas as well. New Mexico, Colorado, Oklahoma, just all over the United States. Then we also hire international staff. So in the past we’ve had people come from Ireland and Australia and things like that.”

Staff members hope to make the best out of their opportunity to aid these students.









