Angelo State honors program celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday

The ASU honors program plans on continuing this event for the years to come

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Angelo State University honors program celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday at Emmanuel Episcopal church this afternoon.

A.S.U. honors participants spent time with young kids, helping them read some of the iconic author’s stories. During the celebration those who attended enjoyed refreshments, cake and sang happy birthday. Many games were played such as the bean bag toss, hula hooping and fishing for popular story titles. The event lasted from 2 – 4pm.

“We think it’s important to have literacy in our home and have it around events,” Student family ministry director Haley Halfmann said. “So you know books can be expensive and so they get to take a book home, and they get to be with other kids and be excited about reading. It’s not always boring.”

This organization plans on getting more kids interested in reading stories.